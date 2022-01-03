Two 'happy, happy' young boys die in Omaha apartment fire; their mother is in a coma

"I just told my son, and he was broken down," Thot said. "I just told him God brings angels, and you see them for a little while, but after while, He takes them back. And I told him those two were his angels, and they will always be in his heart."

Gamani went to a day care and preschool. Germani was receiving educational services at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Munroe-Meyer Institute, Sherronda Cribbs said. Her husband, Curtis Cribbs, took the boys to school and brought them home every day.

"He loved his grandsons," she said.

When their grandpa brought them home, they often ran to play with their friends. Mugaye said she was always happy when Gamani and Germani came to play with her son because they were so joyful and kind.

"They had a little bus toy that they played with that you could ride on," Mugaye said. "Mimi would always bring it outside for them to play with, and they would push each other and the other kids around on it."

She said Pettis was a "really good mother" who was nice to the other children and families, too.