Two house fires in Omaha displace families, cause extensive damage

Two house fires — one Tuesday night and one Wednesday morning — displaced the families who lived in the houses and caused extensive damage.

Residents of a home just east of Miller Park were forced to seek alternative housing Tuesday night after a fire caused massive damage to their 107-year-old house.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames in the back of the house when they were called to 6119 Florence Blvd. about 8 p.m., according to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. Residents smelled smoke and got out of the 2½-story home before firefighters arrived.

Investigators determined the fire began under or near the rear deck of the house. The back door to the home was left open when the residents left, allowing the fire to enter the interior and cause significant damage to the main floor, Fitzpatrick said.

The house, which was built in 1915 and is valued at $150,000, sustained an estimated $55,000 in damage. Investigators estimated that an additional $15,000 in the house's contents were lost.

Another house fire Wednesday morning also displaced an Omaha family. Fire crews went to 6618 N. 119th Ave. at 8:38 a.m., responding to a fire alarm. Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to get the blaze under control by 8:58 a.m. No one was injured.

The home, which was built in 2001 and valued at $183,400, was a total loss, officials said. An additional $50,000 in contents also were destroyed. The fire department still is investigating the cause of the fire.

