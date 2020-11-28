Two live reindeer draw a crowd at Omaha greenhouse

After an incredibly difficult year, many are ready for a healthy dose of Christmas spirit. And while many holiday events will look different this year, local nursery and gardening store Mulhall’s has kept one tradition going strong in its 12th year.

That means the store at 3615 N. 120th St., along with fresh-cut Christmas trees, brilliant poinsettias and dazzling decorations, has two live reindeer on display in a pen for families to visit.

Janet Mumme, customer service team lead at Mulhall’s, volunteered to facilitate the program when it began and has helped run it ever since. The two reindeer, appropriately named Dasher and Dancer, are on display during business hours, she said, and will be at the store until Dec. 19.

On Saturday morning, several families gathered around the pen as their children watched the reindeer with fascination.

The reindeer eat pellet feed, beet pulp and alfalfa. They stay calm around children and are dog-friendly, Mumme said.

While the reindeer require considerable work and upkeep, Mumme said, their yearly time at Mulhall’s has become something of an Omaha tradition.

“It’s fantastic,” she said, “because I love tradition.”