Two men critically wounded in North Omaha shooting expected to survive
Two men taken to a hospital in critical condition early Monday following a shooting in North Omaha are expected to survive.

Omaha police officers were called to the area of 24th Street and Willis Avenue at 12:18 a.m. for a shooting, a police spokesman said. Officers located Kashaun Lockett, 36, and Imhotep Davis, 23, injured by gunfire.

Both men were sitting in a car parked on Willis Avenue, about 1½ blocks north of Ames Avenue, when it was struck by gunfire, the spokesman said. The men were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where their injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or at www.crimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

kevin.cole@owh.com,

402-444-1272

