Two men die in crash on I-80 near Gretna; woman critically injured
Two men die in crash on I-80 near Gretna; woman critically injured

Two people were killed in a crash near Gretna on Saturday, and one was taken to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries. 

Authorities responded to the crash on Interstate 80 and Nebraska Highway 370 about 3 p.m. 

A gray GMC Envoy was going east when it crossed the median and was struck by a westbound Kenworth semitrailer truck, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

The male driver and male front seat passenger of the SUV were declared dead at the scene. A woman who was in the back seat was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Westbound lanes on I-80 at Highway 370 remained closed at 6 p.m. as authorities investigated the cause of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office noted in a press release that "weather conditions at the time of the incident were poor due to blowing snow in the area."

— Jessica Wade

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

