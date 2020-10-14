Two men injured in shooting at Highland Tower near 25th and B Streets

Two men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds early Wednesday after a shooting in South Omaha.

The shooting, which was reported at 6:20 a.m., occurred at Highland Tower near 25th and B Streets. The two men who were shot were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, but police later said their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Police blocked off the area, and a K-9 team was seen searching near Highland Tower.

Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting. ​

