 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two men who died in crash near Bennington are identified

  • Updated
  • 0

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the two men who died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Bennington.

David Mackey, 56, of Snyder, Nebraska, and Michael Gilkerson, 39, of Omaha, died after the Thursday morning crash on Nebraska Highway 36 just east of North 126th Street.  

The Sheriff's Office said deputies called to the crash site before 6:50 a.m. Thursday found a Toyota Corolla, driven by Mackey, and a Dodge Stratus, driven by Gilkerson, had collided head-on in the westbound lane of Highway 36. Evidence at the scene indicated that the crash occurred when the eastbound Corolla crossed the center line and collided with the westbound Stratus.

Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene. A Bennington Fire and Rescue crew took Gilkerson to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Neptune’s decades-lone summer is strangely cooler than expected

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert