Two more suspected cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County

Two more suspected cases of monkeypox in Douglas County are being investigated by county health officials.

Workers have begun contact tracing, the Douglas County Health Department said Friday. The cases, if confirmed, would be the fifth and sixth cases of monkeypox in the county.

Antivirals used to treat smallpox may help patients with monkeypox infection. Health care providers are urged to consult with the health department regarding patients who may qualify for antiviral. Some people who are at high risk may be a candidate for the vaccine. The county's vaccine supply remains extremely limited, officials said, and the use of the vaccine will be approved only for those people who are considered to be at the highest risk.

People who have several minutes of skin-to-skin contact with an infected person are at risk. Officials note that the outbreak currently disproportionately affects men who have sex with men and people who meet partners through online websites and digital apps or at social events.

The risk to the general public still is considered low, but anyone with a characteristic monkeypox rash that looks like pimples or blisters should contact a health care provider or call the health department at 402-444-3400.