Two new hotels are planned for La Vista's Southport development along Interstate 80.
The city has received plans for a Holiday Inn Express and a Residence Inn.
Both hotels would be built on a seven-acre site north of Giles Road in Southport East.
The site, which records show is owned by PayPal, has convenient access to the interstate and to the athletic fields of the nearby
Nebraska Multisport Complex.
Construction would start this fall, with completion of both hotels in 2025, according to the applicant, REV Development of Lincoln.
Development around the interchange, a gateway into La Vista, has grown rapidly in recent years.
It is anchored by a Cabela's outdoor store, and has been boosted by new retail stores, restaurants, hotels and the opening of the multi-sport artificial turf athletic fields last fall.
The La Vista Planning Commission this month recommended approval of the hotels. The City Council will consider the plans in August.
"We are excited to bring this new hospitality development to La Vista," said Mike Works, president of REV Development. "Our goal is to provide guests with comfortable amenities that meet their needs while also providing them with an enjoyable stay."
The Holiday Inn Express will have 119 rooms and the Residence Inn 112, the developer said.
The developer, in a release, described Residence Inn as offering modern, flexible suites with kitchens and all the comforts of home. The hotel would feature a lobby bar, a pickleball court and more than 2,000 square feet of meeting space.
The Holiday Inn Express will offer guests a modern simple and smart experience, making it an ideal choice for both business travelers and families alike, the release said.
Among other hotels already at the interchange are a Courtyard by Marriott, Embassy Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, My Place Hotel and Comfort Suites.
