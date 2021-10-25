Two North Omaha nonprofits will receive $50,000 grants from Google

North Omaha nonprofits Seventy Five North and The Empowerment Network will each receive $50,000 grants from Google to support their neighborhood improvement work.

Seventy Five North will use the grant to provide technology such as audio systems, wireless connectivity and camera doorbells to the recently constructed Highlander neighborhood homes, according to a press release from Google. The Highlander project provides more than 100 units of housing split among low-income, moderate-income and market-rate apartments.

“I am beyond grateful to Google and its regional leaders for its partnership and contribution to the revitalization of North Omaha’s Highlander neighborhood,” Cydney Franklin, president and CEO of Seventy Five North Revitalization Group, said in the press release. “Google’s investment is both significant and timely considering the growing importance of connectivity and digital access in this 21st century economy.”