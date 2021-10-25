Two North Omaha nonprofits will receive $50,000 grants from Google

North Omaha nonprofits Seventy Five North and The Empowerment Network will each receive $50,000 grants from Google to support their neighborhood improvement work.
Seventy Five North will use the grant to provide technology such as audio systems, wireless connectivity and camera doorbells to the recently constructed Highlander neighborhood homes, according to a press release from Google. The Highlander project provides more than 100 units of housing split among low-income, moderate-income and market-rate apartments.
“I am beyond grateful to Google and its regional leaders for its partnership and contribution to the revitalization of North Omaha’s Highlander neighborhood,” Cydney Franklin, president and CEO of Seventy Five North Revitalization Group, said in the press release. “Google’s investment is both significant and timely considering the growing importance of connectivity and digital access in this 21st century economy.”
The Empowerment Network will put the money toward its STEAM room at the Village Empowerment Center for teaching youths about science, technology, engineering, art and math, according to the press release. The organization also will use the grant for its auditorium and teaching facilities. The organization said the improvements will increase the capacity of the center, which serves as a community meeting and collaboration space and a place for educational opportunities.
“When we envisioned the Village Empowerment Center, we stepped out to create a one-stop integrated service center where youth and families would get directly connected to employment, job training, housing, health services, financial education, entrepreneurship, technology and more,” Willie Barney, CEO and founder of the Empowerment Network, said in the press release. “This investment will help the Center, our community and partners to thrive in the midst of the pandemic and beyond.”
Google broke ground on a data center in Papillion in 2019 and houses its largest global data center in Council Bluffs.
“Omaha’s business community is very generous,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in the press release. “The connectivity that Google is supporting will benefit families and individuals by extending education opportunities and building community. The city is grateful for their investment in two meaningful projects, and for their presence in the metro area.”