Two Offutt Air Force Base residents die in crash just east of Bellevue

Two Offutt Air Force Base residents were killed in a car crash in southwest Iowa, just across the river from Bellevue.

The Iowa State Patrol said 21-year-old Nicholas Johnson was driving a 2020 Subaru WRX before 5 a.m. Sunday on Bunge Avenue east of the Bellevue toll bridge when the car went off the roadway. The Subaru entered a ditch and vaulted across Allis Road, where it struck a tree and came to rest on its top.

Johnson and passenger Olivia Johnson, also 21, were pronounced dead at the scene. Nicholas Johnson was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Nicholas Johnson, originally from Union, New Jersey, was a senior airman who served as a Response Force member with the 55th Security Forces Squadron at Offutt, according to a 55th Wing public affairs officer. Johnson joined the military in December 2016.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.