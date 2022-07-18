Two Omaha teens arrested in connection with 2021 slaying of 37-year-old man

Two Omaha teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting last year at 39th Street and Ames Avenue.

Mariano Flores and Quan White, both 16, were arrested in connection with the June 16, 2021 shooting death of 37-year-old Timothy Washington III. They were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

Flores and White also were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, shooting at an occupied dwelling or vehicle and three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Nowa Kawunda, 15, previously was charged with first-degree murder in Washington's slaying. Kawunda has filed a motion to have his case transferred to juvenile court.

Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy in the Douglas County Attorney's Office, said last month that Kawunda also is accused of shooting a man who was sitting in a parked vehicle near 28th and Spencer Streets on the same night. Kawunda, who is being held on $1 million bail, also has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling or vehicle and five counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Washington's older sister, Rayonta Washington, said Washington had three children.