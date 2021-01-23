 Skip to main content
Two Omahans die in crash on Interstate 80 near Gretna; woman critically injured
Two Omahans die in crash on Interstate 80 near Gretna; woman critically injured

Two people were killed in a crash near Gretna on Saturday, and one person was taken to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries. 

Authorities responded to the crash on Interstate 80 and Nebraska Highway 370 about 3 p.m. 

A gray GMC Envoy was going east when it crossed the median and was struck by a westbound Kenworth semitrailer truck, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Envoy, David S. Hardy Jr., and his front-seat passenger, Sabrina M. Reynolds, both 30, died at the scene. Tanjeneia L. Bass, 26, the rear-seat passenger in the Envoy, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and remained there Sunday in critical condition. All occupants were from Omaha.

Rocky L. Archambeau, 50, the drive of the semi, was not injured.

Westbound lanes on I-80 at Highway 370 remained closed at 6 p.m. as authorities investigated the cause of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office noted in a press release that "weather conditions at the time of the incident were poor due to blowing snow in the area."

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

