 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two people critically injured in crash near Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash in western Douglas County. 

One person was taken by helicopter and another by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The crash occurred just before midnight near 288th and Ida Streets. 

The names of the injured are being withheld pending notification of family. The cause of the collision is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert