Two people critically injured in crash near Valley

Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash in western Douglas County.

One person was taken by helicopter and another by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The crash occurred just before midnight near 288th and Ida Streets.

The names of the injured are being withheld pending notification of family. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

