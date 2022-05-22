Two people critically injured in head-on collision southwest of Blair

Two people were critically injured early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 southwest of Blair.

Madison Everitt, 18, of Fremont, and Eduard Bruwer, 34, of Blair, were both taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Everitt was flown by helicopter with extremely critical conditions, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said.

Investigators determined that Everitt was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot westbound on Highway 30 shortly after midnight. The Jeep crossed the center line and collided "nearly head-on," Robinson said, with a 1996 Plymouth van driven by Bruwer that was eastbound on Highway 30.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by fire and rescue personnel from Blair, Bennington and Kennard.

