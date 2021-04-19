Two people critically injured in North Omaha shooting

Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition early Monday following a shooting in North Omaha.

Police were called to the area of 24th Street and Willis Avenue, about 1½ blocks north of Ames Avenue, at 12:30 a.m., according to Douglas County 911. Officers located two people injured by gunfire who were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or at www.crimestoppers.org,​ or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

