 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people critically injured in North Omaha shooting
0 comments

Two people critically injured in North Omaha shooting

Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition early Monday following a shooting in North Omaha. 

Police were called to the area of 24th Street and Willis Avenue, about 1½ blocks north of Ames Avenue, at 12:30 a.m., according to Douglas County 911. Officers located two people injured by gunfire who were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or at www.crimestoppers.org,​ or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert