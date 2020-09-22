Two people critically injured in one-vehicle crash near 56th and Ames

Return to homepage ×
Two people were critically injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash near 56th Street and Ames Avenue.
The injured people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by an Omaha Fire Department ambulance. A police spokesman said the crashed occurred at 3:15 a.m.
Officers with the accident investigation unit were called to the scene, the police spokesman said.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
