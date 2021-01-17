Two people critically injured in two-vehicle crash on Sorensen Parkway at 78th Street

Two people were critically injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 78th Street and Sorensen Parkway in northwest Omaha.

The collision occurred a 1:05 p.m., according to Douglas County 911 dispatch. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, and the second person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

According to an Omaha Fire Department radio dispatch, a 27-year-old man was taken to Bergan Mercy after being ejected from his vehicle. Westbound lanes on Sorensen Parkway were closed while the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit investigated the wreck.

