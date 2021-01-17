 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people critically injured in two-vehicle crash on Sorensen Parkway at 78th Street
0 comments

Two people critically injured in two-vehicle crash on Sorensen Parkway at 78th Street

Two people were critically injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 78th Street and Sorensen Parkway in northwest Omaha. 

The collision occurred a 1:05 p.m., according to Douglas County 911 dispatch. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, and the second person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. 

According to an Omaha Fire Department radio dispatch, a 27-year-old man was taken to Bergan Mercy after being ejected from his vehicle. Westbound lanes on Sorensen Parkway were closed while the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit investigated the wreck. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert