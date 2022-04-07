 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people die after two-vehicle crash near Bennington

Two people died early Thursday after a two-vehicle crash near Bennington. 

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 36 and 126th Street about 6:50 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. 

One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by the Bennington Volunteer Fire Department with CPR in progress. That person later died.

Highway 36 was closed in both directions following the collision, but it was open again after 10 a.m.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

