Two people die in crash near Gretna; one person critically injured

Two people were killed in a crash near Gretna on Saturday, and one was taken to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries.
Authorities responded to the crash near Interstate 80 and Nebraska Highway 370 about 3 p.m. Two people were declared dead at the scene, and another was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, according to a Sarpy County emergency dispatcher.
Westbound lanes on I-80 at Highway 370 remained closed by the Nebraska State Patrol at 4:30 p.m.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Jessica Wade
