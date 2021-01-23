 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people die in crash near Gretna; one person critically injured
0 comments

Two people die in crash near Gretna; one person critically injured

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were killed in a crash near Gretna on Saturday, and one was taken to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries. 

Authorities responded to the crash near Interstate 80 and Nebraska Highway 370 about 3 p.m. Two people were declared dead at the scene, and another was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, according to a Sarpy County emergency dispatcher.

Westbound lanes on I-80 at Highway 370 remained closed by the Nebraska State Patrol at 4:30 p.m.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert