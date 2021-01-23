Two people die in crash near Gretna; one person critically injured

Two people were killed in a crash near Gretna on Saturday, and one was taken to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities responded to the crash near Interstate 80 and Nebraska Highway 370 about 3 p.m. Two people were declared dead at the scene, and another was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, according to a Sarpy County emergency dispatcher.

Westbound lanes on I-80 at Highway 370 remained closed by the Nebraska State Patrol at 4:30 p.m.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.