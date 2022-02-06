 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people found dead, two others taken to Omaha hospital for suspected drug overdoses
top story

  • Updated
020722-owh-new-overdosed-pic-cm001.jpg

Omaha police investigate several suspected overdoses at the Aksarben View Apartments near 70th and Hascall Streets on Sunday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Two people were found dead and two others were rushed to an Omaha hospital Sunday afternoon with possible symptoms of drug overdoses.

Lt. Nick Muller of the Omaha Police Department said police and Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building at 7010 Hascall St. on a well-being check. The call to Aksarben View Apartments came in at 2:55 p.m.

Two people were found dead and two women were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, he and a police spokesman said. 

According to emergency medical personnel, one of the women said they had ingested a powdered substance thought to be cocaine. 

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

