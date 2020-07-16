Two people hurt, one critically in I-80 crash in Omaha

Two people were hurt, one critically, in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 80 in Omaha.

The crash happened about 7:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the 84th Street exit.

One person was taken in critical condition to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and another was taken there is serious condition.

