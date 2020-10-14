Two people injured in shooting near 25th and B Streets

Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds early Wednesday after a shooting in South Omaha.

The shooting occurred near 25th and B Streets and was reported at 6:20 a.m. The people who were shot were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, a police spokesman said.

At least one of the two was reported to be awake and alert.

Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting. ​

