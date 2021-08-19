 Skip to main content
Two people injured in shooting near North Omaha school
A man and a woman were injured by gunfire early Thursday during a shooting near a North Omaha school. 

Tyree Green, 24, and Jailaiyah Rouse, 29, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. near Miller Park Elementary at 27th Street and Himebaugh Avenue. 

Officers were seen removing yellow caution tape from the scene as a school bus arrived about 6:30 a.m. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

