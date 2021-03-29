 Skip to main content
Two people injured, one critically, in crash on JFK Freeway near Q Street exit
Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash early Monday on the JFK Freeway near the Q Street exit. 

Both people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to the Douglas County 911 dispatch center. Life-saving measures were being performed on one of the injured persons during transport, a dispatcher said.

The incident occurred just after midnight when two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes. The names of the people involved were not immediately available. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

