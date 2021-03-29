Two people injured, one critically, in crash on JFK Freeway near Q Street exit

Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash early Monday on the JFK Freeway near the Q Street exit.
Both people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to the Douglas County 911 dispatch center. Life-saving measures were being performed on one of the injured persons during transport, a dispatcher said.
The incident occurred just after midnight when two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes. The names of the people involved were not immediately available.
