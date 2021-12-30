Two people injured, one critically, in two-vehicle crash near Bennington

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital with CPR in progress Thursday after a two-vehicle crash just west of Bennington in western Douglas County.
The crash occurred at 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of 204th Street and Bennington Road, according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. The crash is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
One person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with lifesaving measures in progress. Another person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, the dispatcher said.
