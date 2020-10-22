Two people killed in crash on Interstate 80 near I Street exit

Two Omaha residents died Thursday after a one-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the I Street exit.

Omaha police responded to the crash at 11:14 a.m. Medics with the Omaha Fire Department declared Antonio L. Tate, 42, and Leland Reams, 53, dead at the scene, according to a press release from Omaha police.

An investigation found that a 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan driven by Tate was going west on Interstate 80 near H Street when it struck a barrier and slid off the road. The Infiniti went airborne and struck an overhead sign located on the off-ramp for I, L and Q Streets, police said.

Reams was a passenger in the vehicle.

Two lanes of the off-ramp were closed until 1:15 p.m.

