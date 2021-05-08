 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people killed in fiery crash in western Douglas County
0 comments

Two people killed in fiery crash in western Douglas County

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash near the Platte River south of Valley on Saturday. 

Multiple agencies, including the Omaha, Yutan, Valley and Waterloo Fire Departments, were called to the crash near West Center Road and Campanile Road about 4 p.m.

Investigators think that the crash occurred when an eastbound van collided with a westbound truck, said Chief Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Wayne Hudson.

One of the vehicles caught fire, Hudson said.

The injured were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Hudson said West Center Road will likely remain closed for several hours as officials investigate.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert