Two people killed in fiery crash in western Douglas County

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash near the Platte River south of Valley on Saturday.

Multiple agencies, including the Omaha, Yutan, Valley and Waterloo Fire Departments, were called to the crash near West Center Road and Campanile Road about 4 p.m.

Investigators think that the crash occurred when an eastbound van collided with a westbound truck, said Chief Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Wayne Hudson.

One of the vehicles caught fire, Hudson said.

The injured were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Hudson said West Center Road will likely remain closed for several hours as officials investigate.

