Two people died in an early morning house fire in Omaha Saturday.

Crews were called to the fire at 2033 N. 20th St. just before 3 a.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Fire Department. Smoke and flames were visible from a block away.

The blaze was extinguished in about 30 minutes despite some difficulties caused by the collapse of stairs and partial collapse of the main floor, according to the department.

Two people were found dead inside the home, a fire official confirmed. No other injuries were reported.

The house was deemed a total loss, with an estimated value of around $74,000 for the structure and $20,000 for the contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.