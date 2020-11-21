Two people killed, two others wounded in Bellevue shooting; one man in custody

Two people were shot to death and two others suffered gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Bellevue fast-food restaurant Saturday night, police said.

Bellevue police were called to the Sonic Drive-In at 1307 Cornhusker Road at 9:23 p.m. Officers sent to the scene first were told a bomb may be inside a moving truck parked in the parking lot. The incident was declared a shooting a minute later.

The first officer arrived at 9:26 p.m. and a suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter, said Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske.

A 23-year-old man, Roberto Carlos Silva, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail at 4:31 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

“At this point, we are not actively looking for additional individuals involved, but I can’t rule that out,” Jashinske told reporters at the scene.

Officers found four people with gunshot wounds at the Sonic. Two people were declared dead at the scene; two others were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

A U-Haul truck in the parking lot was on fire because of fireworks or some type of device, Jashinske said. Officials were working early Sunday to figure out what was inside the truck.