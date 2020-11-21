Two people killed, two others wounded in Bellevue shooting; one man in custody

Two people were shot to death and two others suffered gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Bellevue fast-food restaurant Saturday night, police said.
Bellevue police were called to the Sonic Drive-In at 1307 Cornhusker Road at 9:23 p.m. Officers sent to the scene first were told a bomb may be inside a moving truck parked in the parking lot. The incident was declared a shooting a minute later.
The first officer arrived at 9:26 p.m. and a suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter, said Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske.
A 23-year-old man, Roberto Carlos Silva, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail at 4:31 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
“At this point, we are not actively looking for additional individuals involved, but I can’t rule that out,” Jashinske told reporters at the scene.
Officers found four people with gunshot wounds at the Sonic. Two people were declared dead at the scene; two others were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
See the attached press release regarding a multiple homicide at Sonic in Bellevue. A suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/TXbmNutHP7— BPD Lt. Jashinske (@Lt_Jashinske) November 22, 2020
A U-Haul truck in the parking lot was on fire because of fireworks or some type of device, Jashinske said. Officials were working early Sunday to figure out what was inside the truck.
Also early Sunday, the Omaha Police Bomb Squad was still on the scene to check on a “device,” Jashinske said, as a precaution to make sure the area was safe.
The people who were shot will be identified after relatives are notified, Jashinske said.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Omaha Police Department's crime lab and bomb squad and rescue crews from multiple local departments assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100 or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.
A large police presence for an active investigation near 15th and Cornhusker. AVOID THE AREA. MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW.— Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) November 22, 2020
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
