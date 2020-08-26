Two people rescued from Platte River at Two Rivers State Recreation Area

Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital Tuesday night after being rescued from the Platte River at Two Rivers State Recreation Area.

First responders from Waterloo, Yutan and Valley were called to the park near 277th and F Streets about 9 p.m. to investigate a report of two people in distress. Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said he learned that a man had been helped from the river by someone camping at the park, but a woman was still in the water.

Waterloo firefighters on an airboat found the woman about 300 yards downstream in the middle of the river.

Both people were taken to Lakeside Hospital.

"That bystander really helped the man because he was in trouble," Harlow said. "It was fortunate that (the camper) was there."

Nebraska Game and Parks employees, an Omaha police helicopter and other law enforcement agencies also helped with the rescue, Harlow said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.