Two people taken to the hospital after shooting in North Omaha

Two people were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition, after a shooting early Sunday in North Omaha.

Police were called to the area of 31st and Curtis Avenues about 3:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Two people were found with gunshots wounds and were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

One person was described as being in critical condition and the other was in serious condition, the dispatcher said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

