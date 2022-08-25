Two religious-order schools don't plan to adopt Omaha Archdiocese's gender-identity policies

Leaders of two Catholic high schools are saying "no" to the Archdiocese of Omaha's new policies on gender identity.

Creighton Prep and Marian High School officials say their status as religious-order schools allows them to set their own policies.

There are three other religious-order high schools in Omaha — Mercy High School, Duchesne Academy and Mount Michael Benedictine School. The World-Herald was unable to confirm their position regarding the proposed policies.

Three other Catholic high schools in metro Omaha are co-ed Archdiocesan schools: Skutt, Gross and Roncalli. A Roncalli spokesman said school officials have no comment at this time.

Creighton Prep has "no plans" to add the policies to its handbook, the school's president said. The Rev. Matthew Spotts said that as a private school sponsored by a religious order, the school's governance operates differently from that of Archdiocesan Catholic schools.

As a Jesuit school, Creighton Prep receives its sponsorship from the Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Spotts said. The school's governance flows from there and from Prep's board of directors, he said.

"Our policies are set within our own governance structures," Spotts said.

Deacon Tim McNeil, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Omaha, said Thursday the archdiocese does not object to the religious-order schools writing their own policies.

"The religious-order schools can develop their own policies," McNeil said. "That was made clear when the policy was first shared with school diocesan and religious order school leaders a few weeks ago."

Marian parents were sent a letter Wednesday outlining the position of school leaders.

"We will review the archdiocese's policy, and at this time we have no plans to make any significant modifications to our handbook," the letter said.

The letter was signed by school president Michele Romero Ernst and principal Susie Spethman Sullivan. It states that as a private Catholic school, Marian's governance and sponsorship "are aligned with our founding order, the Servants of Mary."

The leaders write that the school has always had a strong relationship with the archdiocese, but they say that as "an independent Catholic school, Marian has a process for adopting new policies that is guided by our mission and core values."

Marian, an all-girls school at 7400 Military Ave. in Omaha, had an enrollment last year of nearly 630.

The new policies, which were endorsed by Archbishop George Lucas and provided to schools throughout the archdiocese in recent weeks, will take effect Jan. 1.

The policies cover the use of pronouns, dress codes and participation in sports, saying those should be determined by biological sex at birth. They also ban “gender-affirming psychotherapy,” use of hormone medications or surgery that runs counter to Catholic tenets on human sexuality.

The policies would apply to students, staff and volunteers. They address how schools should respond to children experiencing gender dysphoria.

The policies are being met by resistance in some Catholic schools, where they're being criticized as "anti-Catholic" and "closed-minded."

But some Catholics are cheering the archdiocese for telling schools to follow church teachings on gender identity.

Spotts said Creighton Prep's decision "is not really a question of accepting or rejecting the archdiocese's policies for their schools," but a matter of governance.

Prep's relationship with the archdiocese is "close and collaborative," Spotts said, "and it's hard to imagine it being otherwise."

"I've deeply appreciated the warmth and support of Archbishop Lucas," he said.

Creighton Prep, an all-boys school at 7400 Western Ave. that serves students in grades 9-12, enrolled just under 1,000 students last school year.

Schools in the archdiocese enroll about 19,000 students.

Spotts said Prep's student handbook was set before the beginning of the school year.

"It would be highly unusual for us to make any changes to the handbook after the school year has already begun," he said. "We have no plans to make any major changes to our handbook."

The Society of Jesus was founded in 1540 by St. Ignatius Loyola. It is a Roman Catholic order of priests and brothers. Its members are called Jesuits.

The Midwest Jesuits are affiliated with 23 schools in the states of Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and most of northern and eastern Illinois.

Spotts said decisions on how to respond to situations involving gender identity are made by Creighton Prep's leadership, including the president and principal.

The Midwest Province serves as a resource and provides guidance to ensure that actions are aligned with the Ignatian mission and apostolic priorities, he said.

He said gender identity policies are fairly new in most schools.

"Our practice is that Creighton Prep affirms the teachings of the Catholic Church and encourages our students to make positive moral choices, including decisions about human sexuality," he said.

He said Catholic and Jesuit teachings embrace a "pastoral approach" toward a student who experiences issues related to gender, sexual identity or sexuality. The conversations, he said, "are approached with great care and on an individual basis."

In the letter to Marian parents, Ernst and Sullivan wrote that they "recognize situations involving questions of sexuality and gender are complex in the context of Catholic teaching, and we strive to work with everyone in our community with compassion and sensitivity."