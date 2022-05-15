Two South Omaha residents sustain life-threatening injuries in house fire

Two people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with extremely critical injuries early Sunday following a fire in their South Omaha home.

A spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said the injuries to both people appear to be life threatening. The fire in a home at 3211 Jefferson St. near Upland Park was reported about 3:15 a.m., the spokesman said.

Firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the one-story home upon arrival, the spokesman said. The residents had evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews, but two dogs from the home were not located.

The house, valued at $77,200, is considered to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

