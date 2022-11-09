Two teenage boys shot Wednesday morning near 19th and Douglas Streets

Two teenage boys were shot Wednesday morning near 19th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha.

Police and medics were called to a parking garage at 170 S. 18th Plaza at 8:35 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, according to Douglas County 911. A 14-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the calf and taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Personnel from the Omaha Fire Department reported that the teen was conscious, and the bleeding had been stopped.

The second teenage boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.