Two tigers at Omaha zoo test positive for COVID

The only two tigers at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Amur tigers, an 8-year-old male named Spoutnik and an 11-year-old female named Isabella, tested positive for the disease this week.
When Isabella began coughing on Nov. 5, veterinary staff sought samples from many of the zoo's large cats, said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, the zoo's director of animal health.
Isabella's symptoms matched those of other large cats that Woodhouse has seen in videos from colleagues at other zoos.
Tigers — housed in the Asian Highlands exhibit — snow leopards and lions are cared for by the same crew, which prompted the decision to test all the cats, Woodhouse said.
Several of the cats allowed nasal swabs to be collected. To test others, zoo staff collected fecal matter.
The swabs were tested with the help of the Douglas County Health Department at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory.
Swabs from a female snow leopard and two male lions came back negative. Fecal samples from the two tigers, the male snow leopard and female lions were also tested at the Public Health Lab — only the two tigers tested positive.
The zoo received the results Monday.
Follow-up testing is being conducted at a U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinary lab to confirm the positive results.
The tigers displayed minor symptoms, including coughing, sneezing, mild lethargy and a slight decrease in appetite. Most of the symptoms have diminished, Woodhouse said, although Isabella still coughs when she gets excited for dinner. Zoo staff are optimistic that the tigers will fully recover.
The tigers did not require any medications during their illness, Woodhouse said.
"I'm just so glad that their cases were mild and they were able to come through it on their own," she added.
No other animals at the zoo have shown symptoms consistent with COVID-19, zoo officials said.
Safety precautions have been put in place to restrict access to indoor cat areas and suspend training in which keepers would be within 6 feet of animals.
The tigers have been off display, and their building is in quarantine mode. Keepers have been wearing special boots that don't leave the building and have been caring for tigers at the end of the day so they don't risk spreading illness to other areas of the zoo, Woodhouse said.
In October, five big cats at the Lincoln Children's Zoo were treated for COVID. Two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards were tested after showing signs of the virus.
Great apes such as gorillas are especially susceptible to the virus, as are felines.
Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in gorillas, tigers and lions at zoos; domestic cats and dogs; farmed mink; and at least one wild mink. Recent studies have found COVID-19 antibodies in deer, although wildlife experts have said risk of the animals spreading the disease to humans is low.
Zoo staff said they have been working with Zoetis, which provides a vaccine for animals, since late September to secure vaccine doses in the company's second round of distribution. The vaccine, which is still experimental, has been administered to animals at several U.S. zoos. Those zoos have not reported any significant adverse effects.
Once this round of the vaccine has USDA approval, veterinary staff at the Omaha zoo plan to vaccinate the most at-risk felines.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
