Two tigers at Omaha zoo test positive for COVID

Follow-up testing is being conducted at a U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinary lab to confirm the positive results.

The tigers displayed minor symptoms, including coughing, sneezing, mild lethargy and a slight decrease in appetite. Most of the symptoms have diminished, Woodhouse said, although Isabella still coughs when she gets excited for dinner. Zoo staff are optimistic that the tigers will fully recover.

The tigers did not require any medications during their illness, Woodhouse said.

"I'm just so glad that their cases were mild and they were able to come through it on their own," she added.

No other animals at the zoo have shown symptoms consistent with COVID-19, zoo officials said.

Safety precautions have been put in place to restrict access to indoor cat areas and suspend training in which keepers would be within 6 feet of animals.

The tigers have been off display, and their building is in quarantine mode. Keepers have been wearing special boots that don't leave the building and have been caring for tigers at the end of the day so they don't risk spreading illness to other areas of the zoo, Woodhouse said.