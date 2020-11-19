Two top officials won't return following investigation of Omaha-area child welfare contractor

St. Francis holds a $197 million, five-year contract with the state to manage the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The agency started taking over cases one year ago from an Omaha-based nonprofit that previously held the state contract. The transition was completed by Jan. 1.

Agency spokeswoman Morgan Rothenberger said previously that the St. Francis Ministries Board authorized the investigation, which was prompted by a whistleblower complaint and carried out by an independent consultant.

She said there had been no allegations of improprieties involving any children or families in care. But she declined to provide other details about the allegations and said the organization does not plan to release the report from the investigation. She said the board has not decided whether to turn over any information to law enforcement.

Rothenberger said the organization has kept Nebraska officials updated about the leadership change and Saint Francis plans to continue its same work with children and families.

"That work has not been — and will not be — impacted by the leadership change," she said. "At the heart of our work is the staff, who show up every day to make a difference."