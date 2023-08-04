Two-way traffic has been restored on North 72nd Street after a water main break forced the closure of southbound lanes near Maple Street for almost 24 hours Thursday and Friday.

The rupture to a 12-inch water main at 72nd and Bedford Avenue was discovered about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, said Tracey Christensen, a Metropolitan Utilities District spokeswoman.

Water service was cut off to 11 businesses and about 70 residential units, she said, and restored about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound traffic between Bedford Avenue and Pinkney Street was rerouted to Pratt Street, and northbound traffic was limited to a single lane until Friday afternoon, when one lane of traffic was restored in each direction.

Austin Rowser, Omaha’s assistant public works director, said leaking water had eroded the soil underneath 72nd Street, causing “visible damage” to the pavement. He said at least 250 feet of the roadway will have to be replaced.

A press release from the Omaha Public Works Department said repairs are expected to be complete by Aug. 17.

Christensen said the cause of the water main break hasn’t yet been determined.

This was the third water main break on a major Omaha artery in the past three months. A break May 15 shut down westbound traffic on West Center Road between 105th and 108th Streets, and another one June 20 closed 42nd Street completely between Pacific and Leavenworth Streets.

Both streets were only recently reopened.