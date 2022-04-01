Two women die in fiery crash at 192nd and F Streets

Two women were killed and a man was injured late Thursday when a pickup truck and an SUV collided at 192nd and F Streets.
Just before 11 p.m., Omaha police officers and Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at 192nd and F, police said Friday. They found that an eastbound 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck had entered the intersection and struck a southbound 2018 Nissan Altima SUV. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest on the southeast corner of the intersection.
An Omaha Fire Department crew took the driver of the pickup, Zachary Paulson, 21, of Omaha, to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment of back and chest fractures. The Nissan caught fire after the crash, police said. The two women inside the SUV were declared dead at the scene.
The streets reopened around 4 a.m.
