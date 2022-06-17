Tyler Lindstrom, brother of Nebraska state senator, dead at 39

Tyler Lindstrom, the 39-year-old brother of State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, was found dead Tuesday inside his home in Austin, Texas.

His cause of death remains unknown, according to the Omaha senator. An autopsy is being performed before his body is sent back to Nebraska to be buried in Oakland next week.

Tyler lived in several states and was between jobs at the time of his death, Brett said. He'd recently settled in Austin, as Brett said he "felt at home" in Texas after graduating from Baylor University in Waco.

Brett said Tyler typically kept in close contact with their parents, but they recently went on vacation and had not heard from him in several days. Ultimately, he said Tyler's neighbors called the police to do a welfare check, where they found him in the kitchen.

Although Tyler grew up in Omaha, Brett said he felt a connection to Oakland, the Nebraska town where their great-grandparents settled after emigrating from Sweden. Oakland is roughly 50 miles northwest of Omaha.

As the middle child between Brett, the oldest, and their younger sister Morgan, Tyler was "bigger than life" and "the life of the party," Brett said. In school, Tyler was athletic and competitive — the type of person people wanted to be around. Brett said he hopes that is how his brother is remembered.

"We want to remember the good times," he said.

As a member of an athletic family — Brett, their father and two uncles all played football for the Huskers — Tyler was determined to play NCAA Division I-A football, The World-Herald reported in 2004. He acted as his own search party, sending out recruiting tapes to multiple schools.

The effort ultimately landed Tyler, a Millard West graduate, at Baylor, where he worked his way from a walk-on to a scholarship position by his senior year. He played safety and linebacker, according to a Baylor University player bio.

Dan McLaughlin, who coached Tyler at Millard West, told The World-Herald in 2004 that he wasn't too surprised his former player ended up playing for a school in Texas, despite his family's deep Huskers roots.

"Tyler's kind of that way,'' McLaughlin said at the time. "They broke the mold when they made him. Tyler's his own man, and he's always going to go his own way.''

