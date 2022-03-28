U.S. Olympic Swim Trials expected to leave Omaha for Indianapolis

USA Swimming is expected to announce on Tuesday that the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will be held in Indianapolis, ending its years-long stay in Omaha.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Star reported. Indianapolis, a finalist for the Trials along with Omaha, St. Louis and Minneapolis, had proposed assembling temporary pools in the stadium for the Trials.

Omaha hosted the Trials in what now is the CHI Health Center in 2008, 2012, 2016 and June 2021. The 2020 Olympic Trials were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report produced by the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau found that Waves I and II of the Trials in 2021 generated $34.5 million in economic impact to the city and state over the more than two-week period.

The number wasn’t as big as what was recorded during previous Trials in 2008, 2012 and 2016 because of COVID-related restrictions that limited capacity to only 50%.

Still, attendance over the 12 days of competition exceeded 122,000, the Omaha Sports Commission said.

Indianapolis last hosted the Trials in 2000. The Trials were held outdoors at Long Beach, Calif., in 2004.

Indianapolis’ proposal is for a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000, the Indianapolis Star reported. The layout would resemble the 2021 Final Four, with 50-meter pools in place of basketball floors, the Star reported.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris.