Yulia Dergal didn't sleep Wednesday night as she traded messages with relatives and friends in Ukraine as Russia began its attack on her home country.

Dergal's last contact with her nephew and his mother occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday Omaha time. She had not been able to reach them after that because a cellphone tower had been destroyed near the eastern region where her brother's family lives.

Dergal said her mother cried and prayed all night while her father, a former Ukrainian military air force pilot, kept his cool. Both also live in Omaha.

Dergal got a text at 5:30 a.m. from her boss at PayPal, offering prayers. She said she appreciates the support.

"I believe there is not one Ukrainian all over the world who actually closed their eyes (Wednesday) night," said Dergal, 40. "We are hoping that our families are alive and safe, but we don't have any information."

As the world watched or read news of Russian military troops crossing into Ukraine and launching airstrikes throughout the country, Ukrainians living in Omaha tried to contact their families and friends back home to make sure they were safe.

Omaha has a small but dedicated Ukrainian community thanks to the presence of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, located in the heart of historically immigrant-heavy South Omaha near 16th and Martha Streets.

The Rev. Petro Kozar, the church's priest, estimated the church has about 40 members. When asked Thursday how he was feeling, Kozar responded, "Very bad. Very, very bad."

Taras Serednytsky, a parishioner, counts 40 or more metro-area families who attend special services at the church. The members have ties to nearly all of the more than two dozen regions of Ukraine, Serednytsky said.

Serednytsky, who runs a food truck in Omaha called Kebobs, Gyros and Brats, said he was outraged when he saw the attacks on TV.

Serednytsky said his parents, who live in a western Ukrainian city close to the Polish border, said Russia was bombing nearby military airports and bases.

"The spirit of everyone, including my very old parents, in their 80s, they want to fight. They are really enraged," said Serednytsky, 56. "We were just peacefully living ... no one expected (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to launch attacks all over Ukraine. This is bad."

Serednytsky last visited relatives in Ukraine in December 2015 and had planned to visit in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused borders to shut down. Serednytsky's wife, who is from Kyiv, has parents who live in the capital city.

Serednytsky moved to the United States in 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed and has since become a U.S. citizen. He likened Putin's tactics to those of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

"Understand that this is an evil empire still in existence — with Putin and everyone who's around him and who's agreeing with him," he said. "I'm a proud American ... I know exactly how it feels to have freedom. That's what's happening right now in Ukraine — we are fighting for our freedom."

As the violence in Ukraine continues, people in Nebraska and elsewhere in the United States could face an increased risk of cyberattacks, according to an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The Russians could try to wreak havoc on daily life here by launching such attacks on the agriculture, health care, finance, information technology and transportation industries, among others, said Austin Doctor, director of counterterrorism research initiatives for the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education center at UNO.

"So many of these key sectors are here and are central to the Nebraska area," Doctor said. "This really is a risk that brings this home for those of us living here."

Doctor said Russia wants to expand its global influence at the expense of the U.S. and other allied countries in a "zero-sum game."

He said he expects that Russian dis- and misinformation campaigns and violent political arrests could be on the horizon.

"Russia's engagement using irregular methods has a strong precedent in American history," Doctor said. "What's unprecedented is their blatant violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and use of conventional forces."

Misinformation campaigns already are occurring in the Russian state-controlled media.

Nataliya Nikitina-Demerath, a legal assistant at Omaha's Demerath Law Office, said she has messaged friends in Russia, asking why they are not protesting the attacks. The friends responded with propaganda supplied by Putin — that Ukrainians are to blame and Russia should be revered for rescuing the rebels in some eastern regions of Ukraine.

Nikitina-Demerath, 55, who was born and raised in Kyiv, earned master's degrees in history and business administration there and worked for various international companies. She said she plans to share the truth that she's hearing from friends in Ukraine.

"I wish I knew how I can help, but the most I can help is to publish all this horrible information on Facebook," she said. "I'm going to post all the information I have, what's really going on."

Nikitina-Demerath said her friends are safe for now, and she plans to keep in contact with them as long as internet and cell service continue. She has some friends with small children who are driving to the western part of the country to find refuge.

She said countries should band together to impose sanctions and provide military support while citizens should reject products produced in Russia to add greater financial pressure. Some friends, she said, are trying to continue with daily work and life.

"In general, this is the attitude, we'll keep working as long as possible, we'll clean our houses as long as possible, we'll cook food as long as possible, but we will also go to the shop and buy the gun to be able to fight," she said. "Everybody of course is scared because it's impossible to not be scared when there is bombing."

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.