Under bill, patients in Nebraska would be informed that stem cell therapies aren't approved

Find out the basics of a legislative bill dealing with unproven stem cell therapies

A measure slated for a Friday hearing in the Nebraska Legislature would make sure patients seeking unproven stem cell treatments for aching joints and other more serious ailments are informed that the therapies are not approved by federal regulators.

Legislative Bill 753 would require health care providers to inform patients and get written consent acknowledging that the therapies they're seeking have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

State Sen. John Arch of Omaha said people see potential when they look at stem cell therapy. And when patients walk into a clinic and see a licensed health care provider dispensing therapies, they assume those therapies are federally approved.

The therapies can cost thousands of dollars and are not covered by insurance, Medicare or Medicaid. Clinics offering the therapies have proliferated across the United States in recent years. A recent study published in Cell Stem Cell by Leigh Turner, a researcher with the University of California Irvine, identified nearly 1,500 businesses promoting the products. That was four times as many as he and another researcher had documented in a 2016 study.