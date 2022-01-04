Union Pacific clears out homeless encampment north of downtown Omaha

Robynn Tysver, a Union Pacific spokesperson, cited safety concerns, complaints from area residents and dangerously cold temperatures as reasons for the clear-out.

But the advocacy group Omaha Autonomous, which has provided aid to people in the encampment since March, expressed concern over the timing of the cleanup.

“This is a space outside of public view and allows unhoused people the ability to keep warm by a fire as well as providing a sense of safety that comes from a chosen community among others in similar situations,” the group said in a written statement. “By choosing to sweep this area during the coldest months of the year, it demonstrates a clear lack of compassion on the part of Union Pacific.”

The encampment was a source of contention in the fall as Omaha police cleared people out after receiving complaints from nearby businesses and homeowners. Keith Williamson, who at the time was captain of Omaha's Northeast precinct, called for Union Pacific to take steps to deter homeless people from camping on the property.

Advocates argued that clearing the camp wouldn’t solve the underlying issues leading to homelessness, nor would it help the individuals from being displaced to other locations in the city.