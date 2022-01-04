Union Pacific clears out homeless encampment north of downtown Omaha

The last inhabitant of one of Omaha's largest homeless encampments sat in his tent and tarp shelter Tuesday as the sound of heavy machinery rolled closer.
He refused to leave the campsite he'd shared with a handful of others, set at the bottom of a steep incline among snow covered brush, even as Union Pacific began to clear its property Tuesday morning.
Homeless individuals have for years sheltered on the property, which spans multiple blocks along railroad tracks beyond a thicket of brush and trees east of 16th Street and south of Locust Street. Signs along the property's perimeter mark the site as closed with a warning that trespassers could be prosecuted.
The population there fluctuates throughout the year. At its peak from March to October, more than 30 people were living at the site full time, according to a local advocacy group. On Monday afternoon, only three men remained.
All three said they were unaware of a sign found posted on the property and shared on Twitter that stated Union Pacific planned to remove all items from the area, including trees and brush.
Tuesday morning, a private contractor hired by Union Pacific to clear the property used heavy equipment to scoop up debris and belongings scattered among the brush and the snow. By 2 p.m., Omaha police officers were called to remove the only person who remained in his makeshift shelter. The man was arrested on outstanding warrants, an officer at the scene said.
Robynn Tysver, a Union Pacific spokesperson, cited safety concerns, complaints from area residents and dangerously cold temperatures as reasons for the clear-out.
But the advocacy group Omaha Autonomous, which has provided aid to people in the encampment since March, expressed concern over the timing of the cleanup.
“This is a space outside of public view and allows unhoused people the ability to keep warm by a fire as well as providing a sense of safety that comes from a chosen community among others in similar situations,” the group said in a written statement. “By choosing to sweep this area during the coldest months of the year, it demonstrates a clear lack of compassion on the part of Union Pacific.”
The encampment was a source of contention in the fall as Omaha police cleared people out after receiving complaints from nearby businesses and homeowners. Keith Williamson, who at the time was captain of Omaha's Northeast precinct, called for Union Pacific to take steps to deter homeless people from camping on the property.
Advocates argued that clearing the camp wouldn’t solve the underlying issues leading to homelessness, nor would it help the individuals from being displaced to other locations in the city.
It's unclear how long the clear-out will take, Tysver said. Tuesday afternoon, two large dumpsters were dropped off in the area, soon to be loaded with debris left behind by homeless individuals and furniture and tires illegally dumped down the incline.
As officers removed the last inhabitant of the encampment, members of Omaha Autonomous gathered the man's belongings before they could be swept away by contractors.
"We will never not be disappointed at the lack of compassion and empathy in these decisions," the group said in a statement.
Before the cleanup began, Union Pacific worked with police to help individuals find safer alternatives to the encampment, Tysver said.
“Homelessness is a challenging issue for not only Union Pacific, but for city, county and state agencies,” Tysver said. “Due to the wintry weather, many have already left the site.”
Jay Leavitt, captain of Omaha's Northeast police precinct, said Union Pacific advised police of the cleanup before it began.
The area is registered as “closed property” under a city ordinance, which allows police to respond to trespassers on the property.
"Our intent will be to ensure they are aware of local shelters in the area and would only make arrests as a last resort," Leavitt said.
Supporting initiatives that work to provide affordable housing is the most impactful way to prevent homelessness, said Lisa Fox, interim executive director of the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH).
"It's always very scary when you have a large group of people that are unsheltered," Fox said. "Especially this time of year."
In October, MACCH estimated that about 900 people on any given day are on a list seeking housing in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties, and of those 300 to 400 are chronically homeless.
The situation, Fox said, "emphasizes that the lack of affordable housing in our community is a critical issue."
World-Herald photographer Anna Reed contributed to this report.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067