Union Pacific employees evacuate the building after reports of a threat
Union Pacific employees evacuated the company's downtown Omaha headquarters building Friday morning after someone called in a threat. 

Robynn Tysver, a U.P. spokeswoman, said authorities had been contacted. 

"We received information this morning that we're taking seriously," she said. "We've cleared the building and we've asked employees to go home for the day."

A Douglas County dispatcher said the report of the threat came in to the 911 center at 8:39 a.m.

About 100 workers were seen leaving the building, which is at 14th and Douglas Streets, shortly before 9 a.m.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci, a spokesman for the department, said officers are looking into the threat and had no further information Friday morning.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

