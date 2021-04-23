Union Pacific employees evacuate the building after reports of a threat

Union Pacific employees evacuated the company's downtown Omaha headquarters building Friday morning after someone called in a threat.
Robynn Tysver, a U.P. spokeswoman, said authorities had been contacted.
"We received information this morning that we're taking seriously," she said. "We've cleared the building and we've asked employees to go home for the day."
A Douglas County dispatcher said the report of the threat came in to the 911 center at 8:39 a.m.
About 100 workers were seen leaving the building, which is at 14th and Douglas Streets, shortly before 9 a.m.
Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci, a spokesman for the department, said officers are looking into the threat and had no further information Friday morning.
