Union Pacific employees evacuate the building after reports of a threat

Union Pacific employees evacuated the company's downtown Omaha headquarters building Friday morning after someone called in a threat.

Robynn Tysver, a U.P. spokeswoman, said authorities had been contacted.

"We received information this morning that we're taking seriously," she said. "We've cleared the building and we've asked employees to go home for the day."

A Douglas County dispatcher said the report of the threat came in to the 911 center at 8:39 a.m.

About 100 workers were seen leaving the building, which is at 14th and Douglas Streets, shortly before 9 a.m.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci, a spokesman for the department, said officers are looking into the threat and had no further information Friday morning.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.