Nick Perraglia Jr. had his baseball cap on.
And a T-shirt that showed his fandom.
But the action the 9-year-old wanted to see was across Cuming Street from the College World Series.
Perraglia Jr. and his dad, Nick Perraglia, flew in from New York not for baseball, but for Union Pacific's famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest steam locomotive. The locomotive can be found at Union Pacific's Home Plate across Cuming Street from Charles Schwab Field until Sunday. It traveled from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Omaha for the CWS.
The Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
“I’m guessing I’m the most far-away person,” Perraglia Jr. said, while wearing a Big Boy T-shirt and Union Pacific hat.
Perraglia Jr. sums it up in one word: "Massiveness."
The 1.1 million-pound locomotive was built to haul heavy freight during World War II.
During the war, 25 Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific to haul freight over the steep grade of the Wasatch Mountain Range in Utah. Eight were preserved after the locomotive was retired six decades ago, but only Big Boy No. 4014 is still in operation.
Carlie Bittman and Pam Ruhland, of Sioux City, Iowa, check out the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, as Bruce Kirk, a machinist, works on it while on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Big Boy No. 4014 was retired in December 1961, after traveling 1,031,205 miles in its nearly 20 years in service, according to a display near the locomotive. Union Pacific reacquired it in 2013 and relocated it to Wyoming for a two-and-a-half year restoration process.
According to Union Pacific, baseball and railroads share a deep connection dating back to the late 1800s. Players and fans relied on rail to travel to see games and by 1876, game times were being scheduled to coincide with train schedules.
The elder Perraglia said it was cool Union Pacific brought Big Boy No. 4014 to the CWS, but they would've come just for the locomotive.
“We would’ve come in the middle of winter to see this,” he said.
Perraglia Jr. loves trains. So for this 10th birthday on Sunday, his dad brought him to Omaha to see Big Boy No. 4014.
As the Perraglias drove down Cuming Street from Eppley Airfield, the younger Perraglia got his first look at the locomotive.
“It was like a Christmas morning-type reaction,” his dad said.
Perraglia Jr. reads about trains. He watches YouTube videos about trains. And his parents can't remember a time when their son didn't love trains.
“It’s funny because my wife and I try to figure out the exact date, but it’s as far as I can remember it,” the elder Perraglia said.
“The world will never know,” Perraglia Jr. said.
The father and son got to the Union Pacific viewing area a bit early and chatted with some staff while waiting for it to open. When it did, the Perraglias were surprised when they were waved over for an inside look.
“I like the smoke," Perraglia Jr. said of the tour. "I like the fire. The fire box.”
Bruce Kirk, a machinist, works on the Big Boy steam engine, by Union Pacific, while it is on display during the men's College World Series near Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
His father was amazed watching Perraglia Jr. ask questions based on the knowledge he's learned from his hours of research.
The elder Perraglia wasn't a fan of trains when his son's passion began, but has grown to appreciate them.
“It’s cool because these things still exist," he said. "People know how to use them. There’s a connection to history.”
The father and son plan to spend the next few days seeing Union Pacific-related sites including the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs. They might even stop by the company's downtown office building to eat lunch in the cafeteria.
“I’m really happy we got to do this," the elder Perraglia said. "I hope it’s a memory that he remembers and enjoys. It’s something I’m enjoying. It was worthwhile.”
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 21
TCU's Kole Klecker (17) sits in the dugout following the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday. Florida won the game 3-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Deboer, 8, center, admires his autographed ball as Florida's Hurston Waldrep (12) signs more items for Wyatt Pippett, 12, and Aiden Deboer, 11, all of Le Mars, Iowa, following the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday. Florida won the game 3-2.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Brayden Taylor (55) walks off the field after Florida defeated TCU, 3-2, in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) and Florida's BT Riopelle (15) embrace after Florida defeated TCU, 3-2, in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) celebrates the final out of the ninth inning as the Gators defeat TCU, 3-2, in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Luke Heyman (28) celebrates after tagging out TCU's Karson Bowen (14) at first base during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) celebrates on first base after hitting a RBI single next to TCU's Cole Fontenelle (32) during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Florida dugout celebrates after a RBI single for the go-ahead run by Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Michael Robertson (11) signals safe for Florida's Cade Kurland (4) after Kurland hit in Robertson on a single during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) fails to make the pitch off a hit by Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) leaps up to catch a fly ball hut by Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) celebrates a double during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) fails to make the pitch off a hit by Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) celebrates a double during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) celebrates as he scores a run on a double by Anthony Silva (5) during the eighth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Anthony Silva (5) celebrates after hitting a double to allow Tre Richardson (0) to score during the eighth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) celebrates as he scores a run on a double by Anthony Silva (5) during the eighth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson (0) celebrates as he scores a run on a double by Anthony Silva (5) next to Florida catcher Jac Caglianone (14) and home plate umpire Jeff Head during the eighth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) pitches during the eighth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) hands the ball to head coach Kevin O’Sullivan as Fisher is relieved during the eighth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) celebrates a double next to TCU's Cole Fontenelle (32) during the eighth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) catches a fly ball to end the seventh inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Ben Abeldt (46) pitches during the sixth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Kole Klecker (17) is relieved during the sixth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) slides back into first base after being caught attempting to steal second base next to TCU's Cole Fontenelle (32) during the sixth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU infielders watch TCU pitcher Ben Abeldt (46) warm up after relieving the starting pitcher during the sixth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) catches a fly ball to end the fifth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU fans hold up their hands to "Frog Up" during the fifth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ryan Slater (13) pitches during the fifth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) walks to the dugout after being relieved during the fifth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) fields a ground ball in center field next to Elijah Nunez (1) during the fifth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) connects to hit a double during the fifth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) throws to the infield during the fifth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Anthony Silva (5) attempts to tag Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) on second base as second base umpire Travis Reininger watches on after Wyatt hit a double during the fifth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Kurtis Byrne (4) is tagged out by Florida's BT Riopelle (15) at home plate as home plate umpire Jeff Head looks on during the fourth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) reacts after throwing out TCU's Tre Richardson (0) at first base during the fourth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) throws to the infield after fielding the ball hut by TCU's Logan Maxwell (22) during the fourth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Kurtis Byrne (4) is tagged out by Florida's BT Riopelle (15) at home plate during the fourth inning/ in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) catches a fly ball hit by TCU's Brayden Taylor (55) during the third inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's David Bishop (12) high-fives fans after running from the bullpen to the dugout during the third inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) during the second inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Florida Gator is seen in the stands as the Gators play TCU in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) runs to first base after hitting a bunt during the second inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Kole Klecker (17) pitches during the first inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates with Florida's Josh Rivera (24) after Rivera hit a two-run home run during the first inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) pitches during the first inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Karson Bowen (14) rounds third base past Florida's Colby Halter (5) before scoring a run during the first inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan talks with pitcher Jac Caglianone (14) and the Gator infield during the first inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The TCU bench celebrates a run by Karson Bowen (14) during the first inning ingame eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24), right, is welcomed at home plate by Wyatt Langford (36) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday. Langford scored on Rivera's home run
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) swings to hit a two-run home run during the first inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Dorsey, of Bedford, Texas, takes a photo with his Jell-O shot ahead of the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rendy Geiger, of Orlando, Fla., stands in the concourse ahead of the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People climb the stairs to the upper level ahead of the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunglasses reflect people walking through Fan Fest outside the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Linda Saarloos, mother of TCU baseball head coach Kirk Saarloos, hugs Jean Abeldt, mother of TCU pitcher Ben Abeldt, ahead of the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ivie Galvan, right, of Goodyear, Ariz., and her aunt Sarah Shortbull, of Yankton, S.D., sit in the stands ahead of the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Linda Saarloos, right, mother of TCU baseball head coach Kirk Saarloos, and Jean Abeldt, mother of TCU pitcher Ben Abeldt, take purple Jell-O shots ahead of the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Several humorous signs direct people to stay off the newly painted foul lines as Florida warms up before playing TCU during game 11 of the College World Series on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Assistant Coach Chuck Jeroloman holds his two-week-old son Dakota after winning game eleven of the Men’s College World Series against TCU at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday. The Gators have been undefeated since Dakota was born.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Austin Davis (11) sits on the bench being eliminated in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's dugout watches their team hit during the ninth inning in game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22) celebrates winning game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) celebrates winning game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Philip Abner (55) signs autographs for fans after winning game eleven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.