Nick Perraglia Jr. had his baseball cap on.

And a T-shirt that showed his fandom.

But the action the 9-year-old wanted to see was across Cuming Street from the College World Series.

Perraglia Jr. and his dad, Nick Perraglia, flew in from New York not for baseball, but for Union Pacific's famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest steam locomotive. The locomotive can be found at Union Pacific's Home Plate across Cuming Street from Charles Schwab Field until Sunday. It traveled from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Omaha for the CWS.

“I’m guessing I’m the most far-away person,” Perraglia Jr. said, while wearing a Big Boy T-shirt and Union Pacific hat.

Perraglia Jr. sums it up in one word: "Massiveness."

The 1.1 million-pound locomotive was built to haul heavy freight during World War II.

During the war, 25 Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific to haul freight over the steep grade of the Wasatch Mountain Range in Utah. Eight were preserved after the locomotive was retired six decades ago, but only Big Boy No. 4014 is still in operation.

Big Boy No. 4014 was retired in December 1961, after traveling 1,031,205 miles in its nearly 20 years in service, according to a display near the locomotive. Union Pacific reacquired it in 2013 and relocated it to Wyoming for a two-and-a-half year restoration process.

According to Union Pacific, baseball and railroads share a deep connection dating back to the late 1800s. Players and fans relied on rail to travel to see games and by 1876, game times were being scheduled to coincide with train schedules.

The elder Perraglia said it was cool Union Pacific brought Big Boy No. 4014 to the CWS, but they would've come just for the locomotive.

“We would’ve come in the middle of winter to see this,” he said.

Perraglia Jr. loves trains. So for this 10th birthday on Sunday, his dad brought him to Omaha to see Big Boy No. 4014.

As the Perraglias drove down Cuming Street from Eppley Airfield, the younger Perraglia got his first look at the locomotive.

“It was like a Christmas morning-type reaction,” his dad said.

Perraglia Jr. reads about trains. He watches YouTube videos about trains. And his parents can't remember a time when their son didn't love trains.

“It’s funny because my wife and I try to figure out the exact date, but it’s as far as I can remember it,” the elder Perraglia said.

“The world will never know,” Perraglia Jr. said.

The father and son got to the Union Pacific viewing area a bit early and chatted with some staff while waiting for it to open. When it did, the Perraglias were surprised when they were waved over for an inside look.

“I like the smoke," Perraglia Jr. said of the tour. "I like the fire. The fire box.”

His father was amazed watching Perraglia Jr. ask questions based on the knowledge he's learned from his hours of research.

The elder Perraglia wasn't a fan of trains when his son's passion began, but has grown to appreciate them.

“It’s cool because these things still exist," he said. "People know how to use them. There’s a connection to history.”

The father and son plan to spend the next few days seeing Union Pacific-related sites including the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs. They might even stop by the company's downtown office building to eat lunch in the cafeteria.

“I’m really happy we got to do this," the elder Perraglia said. "I hope it’s a memory that he remembers and enjoys. It’s something I’m enjoying. It was worthwhile.”

