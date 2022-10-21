United Way honors Lance and Julie Fritz as Citizens of the Year

United Way of the Midlands honored Lance and Julie Fritz as Citizens of the Year at its annual meeting on Friday.

Since 1972, the award has been granted yearly to citizens on behalf of their efforts for United Way and their other philanthropic work in the community.

Lance Fritz is the chairman, president and CEO of Union Pacific, a company he joined in July 2000. He is a member of the board of directors for Nebraska Medicine and the Omaha Zoological Society and is a previous board chairman for United Way. He also is on the STRATCOM consultation committee.

Nationally, he is chairman of the Business Roundtable trade and international committee, and a member of the board of directors for the Association of American Railroads. He also serves on the Georgia Institute of Technology’s presidential advisory board.

He is a graduate of Bucknell University and has a master’s degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Julie Fritz serves or has served on several nonprofit boards, including Habitat for Humanity, Joslyn Art Museum and Film Streams. She is a member of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and is on the selection committee for the organization's DJ’s Hero awards. She also is part of the steering committee for United Way of the Midlands Women United and is on the agency’s Tocqueville Women’s Advisory Council.

Her other volunteer activities include work with the Food Bank for the Heartland, the Omaha Symphony and Creighton Prep. She has a degree in mechanical engineering from Bucknell.

Together, the Fritzes were chairmen of the 2021 United Way of the Midlands fundraising campaign.

“They lead first with their heart and they care about the community,” First National Bank chairman and president Clark Lauritzen said in a video about the couple at the annual meeting.

United Way also kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration at the meeting, held at the Hilton Omaha, and shared the impact that donations are making in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.