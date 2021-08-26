United Way of the Midlands kicks off fundraising campaign

United Way of the Midlands on Thursday kicked off its annual fundraising campaign.
The organization, which invests donor dollars into more than 100 local nonprofit programs, hosted a kickoff event Thursday morning at the Slowdown in north downtown Omaha. Attendees heard from United Way officials, the campaign chairs and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts.
Last year, the local United Way group raised about $24.6 million. Officials said they hope to raise around the same amount this year.
People who were struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic are still facing barriers, said Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands.
"As we enter this new campaign season, your partnership is more vital than ever," she told attendees at the breakfast gathering. "Things are starting to get better in our economy, but the challenge is that people are recovering at different rates."
Last year, Forsberg said, the money that was raised was used to provide health services for more than 200,000 people. More than 8,000 people were able to find or keep their jobs and about 2,000 people were able to stay in their homes.
United Way of the Midlands now administers The World-Herald's Goodfellows charity, which offers aid to area residents who need emergency assistance with rent or utility payments.
Attendees also heard from campaign Chairs Lance and Julie Fritz. Lance Fritz, the chairman, president and CEO at Union Pacific, previously served on United Way of the Midlands' board of directors. Julie Fritz is a member of the organization's Women United group.
"We think it's more important perhaps than ever to support those in our community who have the greatest needs, whether it's food security, housing security, income security," Lance Fritz said. "The United Way is uniquely positioned to be able to do something about it."
Alberts closed out the program, saying the community needs to adopt a team mentality to help one another during the ongoing pandemic.
"Together, we can lift each other up and build an even stronger tomorrow," Alberts said. "That's really, at heart, what the United Way's all about. It's about the spirit that gets us through the COVID-19 pandemic."
