United Way of the Midlands kicks off fundraising campaign

United Way of the Midlands on Thursday kicked off its annual fundraising campaign.

The organization, which invests donor dollars into more than 100 local nonprofit programs, hosted a kickoff event Thursday morning at the Slowdown in north downtown Omaha. Attendees heard from United Way officials, the campaign chairs and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Last year, the local United Way group raised about $24.6 million. Officials said they hope to raise around the same amount this year.

People who were struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic are still facing barriers, said Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands.

"As we enter this new campaign season, your partnership is more vital than ever," she told attendees at the breakfast gathering. "Things are starting to get better in our economy, but the challenge is that people are recovering at different rates."