United Way Shine Bright program gets free hygiene kits to 4,000 local children

“We thought that kids could benefit from a boost like this at the start of the school year,” he said.

There isn’t a universal kit sent to each child. Each kit is reflective of the age, gender and ethnic makeup of the recipient, "so we can be as cultural culturally sensitive as possible,” Wallen said.

Funding for the kit supplies have come from all across the community who “have an interest in supporting our kids and who want to see the success of kids in school,” Wallen said. This includes presenting sponsor United Way of the Midlands-Women United, and community sponsors Bakers, Veridian Credit Union, Mid-America Center, Medica, Heritage Health, Nebraska Total Care, Bridges Trust and Werner Enterprises.

With about 250 volunteers, kit assembly began Wednesday and will continue Thursday at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs.

Omahan Alexandra Stewart, 27, was at the Mid-America Center Wednesday helping set up hygiene products for the kits.

“When I was a kid, we went to the food pantry and we used public programming all the time. I'm not ashamed of that,” she said. “That's why I think it's so important that stuff like this is happening.”