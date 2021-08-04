United Way Shine Bright program gets free hygiene kits to 4,000 local children

As the start of the school year looms closer, United Way of the Midlands wants to make sure kids are comfortable and confident when they head back into the classroom.
That’s why the nonprofit is distributing 4,000 hygiene care kits to area kids entering kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades in the Omaha Public School District and the Council Bluffs Community School District.
The kits — called "Shine Bright" boxes — contain items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, laundry detergent, a toothbrush and toothpaste, socks, underwear, lip balm, hand sanitizer, facial tissues, deodorant, feminine products and more. Representatives from area schools will pick up kits for their students on Friday.
The idea for the project started with Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, after she visited local classrooms and saw how some students were struggling. She worked with United Way to help identify the students who would benefit from the kits, said Matt Wallen, senior vice president of Community Impact and Analytics at United Way of the Midlands.
They looked at what barriers or obstacles kept kids from being able to excel at school, Wallen said, and it came down to a lack of basic needs that help kids feel calm, comfortable and confident going back to school.
The community is still in a period of uncertainty and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallen said, and one in four households experience risk factors, including struggling with health insurance, unemployment, food insecurity and meeting basic needs.
“We thought that kids could benefit from a boost like this at the start of the school year,” he said.
There isn’t a universal kit sent to each child. Each kit is reflective of the age, gender and ethnic makeup of the recipient, "so we can be as cultural culturally sensitive as possible,” Wallen said.
Funding for the kit supplies have come from all across the community who “have an interest in supporting our kids and who want to see the success of kids in school,” Wallen said. This includes presenting sponsor United Way of the Midlands-Women United, and community sponsors Bakers, Veridian Credit Union, Mid-America Center, Medica, Heritage Health, Nebraska Total Care, Bridges Trust and Werner Enterprises.
With about 250 volunteers, kit assembly began Wednesday and will continue Thursday at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs.
Omahan Alexandra Stewart, 27, was at the Mid-America Center Wednesday helping set up hygiene products for the kits.
“When I was a kid, we went to the food pantry and we used public programming all the time. I'm not ashamed of that,” she said. “That's why I think it's so important that stuff like this is happening.”
Stewart is the community inclusion coordinator at Veridian Credit Union. Their mission, she said, is to partner with members to create successful financial futures. She said she's thankful her company provides volunteer time and allows her to participate in events like the Shine Bright program.
"It just makes me feel good I can work somewhere that allows me to be volunteering here today ... because it’s a serious need," she said.
She encourages others to consider volunteering in their community. United Way of the Midlands has a volunteer hub on its website where people can search for volunteer opportunities with organizations all across the metro area.
Even though this is the first year for the Shine Bright box program, Wallen said they hope to continue it in the future to help kids in need overcome not just their economic disparities, but the social implications that come along with things such as poor hygiene.
“If this helps kids excel in school, then it's something that we're likely to want to continue to do,” Wallen said.
Their big goal: Strengthen families.
“That’s what we’re trying to do — strengthen families so they can do what they want and kids can raise up to learn just like every other student in their class.”
