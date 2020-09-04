UNL Confucius Institute will close by year's end as part of budget cuts

A program designed to bring Chinese language and culture to Nebraska will close at the end of the year, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Friday.

The Confucius Institute, an organization through which China has partnered with many American universities, has been under attack from some who see it as a tool of propaganda and even of spying.

UNL said Friday through an online publication that it would be part of $38.2 million in budget cuts. The closure process will begin immediately.

Confucius Institutes in general have taken a pounding over the past few years. U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said this summer that the institutes are covers for Communist Chinese spy efforts. Numerous colleges have dropped their programs over the past couple of years.