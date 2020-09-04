UNL Confucius Institute will close by year's end as part of budget cuts

A program designed to bring Chinese language and culture to Nebraska will close at the end of the year, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Friday.
The Confucius Institute, an organization through which China has partnered with many American universities, has been under attack from some who see it as a tool of propaganda and even of spying.
UNL said Friday through an online publication that it would be part of $38.2 million in budget cuts. The closure process will begin immediately.
Confucius Institutes in general have taken a pounding over the past few years. U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said this summer that the institutes are covers for Communist Chinese spy efforts. Numerous colleges have dropped their programs over the past couple of years.
UNL has had its institute since 2007 in conjunction with Xi'an Jiaotong University of China. UNL has been honored in China as a valuable Confucius Institute partner. But last month when The World-Herald asked UNL about its institute, the response of "no comment" signaled evaporating support.
“This closure does not mean a reduction in our broader commitment to global engagement," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said. "We remain deeply committed to the support of our Chinese students, direct exchanges with Chinese universities and our partnerships in China and that region of the world.”
rick.ruggles@owh.com
